(Bloomberg) -- Manchester United soccer star Marcus Rashford reignited his criticism of the U.K. government’s free school meals program, another potential embarrassment for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Rashford said food packages being offered to children at home, with schools being closed, are “unacceptable,” after social media images circulated showing meager contents.

Rashford led a successful campaign against the government last year to ensure children would receive free school meals during the holidays, a campaign that was politically painful for Johnson and became a major headache. The latest row risks further casting a shadow over his government’s efforts to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement on Twitter on Monday, the Department for Education said it is looking into the issue.

“We have clear guidelines and standards for food parcels, which we expect to be followed,” it said. “Parcels should be nutritious and contain a varied range of food.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.