(Bloomberg) -- Marex Group will buy ED&F Man Holdings Ltd.’s brokerage business, cementing its position as one of London’s largest commodities dealers and expanding its business in the US.

The acquisition of ED&F Man Capital Markets is expected to close by the end of the year, the companies said in a statement Monday. The deal is valued at $220 million, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information.

The sale will mark one of the final big steps in restructuring ED&F Man after the trader -- best known for hauling sugar and coffee -- got the green light to ring-fence its commodities business and restructure about $1 billion in debt beyond 2025.

Marex has been aggressively growing its business over the past few years by purchasing rival brokerages. The deal will allow Marex to expand into clearing, while adding to its metals, fixed income and equities businesses, according to the statement. The company will also extend its presence to Dubai and Asia Pacific, while growing in the US.

“Underscoring our commitment to grow and better serve our clients, this acquisition creates a more competitive, diversified and resilient firm which will provide an enhanced client offering as well as more opportunities for our staff,” Marex Chief Executive Officer Ian Lowitt said in the statement.

The acquisition consolidates Marex’s position as one of the largest brokers on the London Metal Exchange, while further reducing number of dealers on the bourse’s historic open-outcry trading floor. As part of the deal, ED&F Man ceased trading on the LME’s trading floor last month, while retaining its status as a clearing broker.

ED&F Man Capital Markets has roughly 450 employees worldwide and generated more than $235 million of revenue last year, according to the statement. Barclays served as adviser to Marex.

“The sale of ED&F Man Capital Markets is very much in line with our group’s strategic plan to focus on our core soft commodities trading businesses,” said Jade Moore, executive director of the ED&F Man Group.

