(Bloomberg) -- Marex Group Plc filed for an initial public offering, adding the financial services platform to the UK-based firms going public in the US.

The company said in a filing Tuesday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol MRX. The offering is being led by Barclays Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., along with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

Terms of the proposed share sale will be disclosed in a later filing, when the underwriters begin marketing the shares.

Marex Group, best known for its commodities business, is one of the largest dealers on the London Metal Exchange. The filing follows the company’s statement in December that it had filed confidentially to go public in New York, after pulling plans for a £115 million ($145 million) London IPO in 2021 due to insufficient demand.

The move to New York is another blow for the British market, which has lost several big listings to US exchanges, most notably semiconductor designer Arm Holdings Plc’s $5.23 billion offering in September.

Read More: Futures Broker Marex Is Said to Prepare for New York Listing

Marex Group had an after-tax profit of $141 million on revenue of $1.24 billion last year, compared with $98 million on revenue of $711 million in 2022, according to the Tuesday’s filing.

The London-based company’s investors include Amphitryon Ltd. and Ocean Ring Jersey Co Ltd., each with 3% or more of the firm’s stock, according to the filing.

--With assistance from Swetha Gopinath and Isis Almeida.

