(Bloomberg) -- The woman who’s made a name for herself on the international stage by cracking down on the power of tech giants is set to take on an additional role attempting to stoke the European Union’s sluggish digital economy to better compete with Silicon Valley and China.

Margrethe Vestager was picked Tuesday by EU Commission President-elect Ursula von der Leyen to be her executive vice president in charge of the bloc’s digital affairs –- a post that will hand the Dane oversight of the EU’s 5G mobile phone strategy and the position to design new rules for platforms and the use of artificial intelligence. She will also keep her job as competition chief.

Vestager was one of the most high-profile commissioners of the last term, making the EU the world’s most feared antitrust regulator. She squeezed huge penalties out of Apple Inc. and Google, rousing wrathful tweets from U.S. President Donald Trump. Washington’s ire only raised her own profile, making her a close-run candidate to head the EU commission and landing her with a potentially powerful role as vice president in charge of digital policy.

While the Dane dealt coolly with criticism, claiming she didn’t deliberately target tech firms for antitrust and tax cases, she often shied away from attempts to settle investigations without fines. Being resolute won her admiration but also sparked irritation in Paris and Berlin when she blocked the Siemens AG and Alstom SA rail deal they favored. She’s spent the last few months trying to sell herself as a politician prepared to act on fears that Europe is being left behind by China and the U.S., especially on technology.

One of her first acts after taking office in 2014 was to start up a stalled Google investigation that her predecessor had come under fire for trying to settle. The Alphabet Inc. unit had to hand over 8.2 billion euros ($9.1 billion) in fines for three probes, make changes that saw it start charging for its Android phone software in Europe and alter shopping ads. It still faces the risk of more fines from fresh investigations and complaints it isn’t complying with existing antitrust orders.

Vestager’s new post lets her move beyond the limits of antitrust enforcement, often criticized for ordering too few changes too late to help less powerful rivals. She’s paid close attention to how internet platforms host smaller companies they also compete with, an issue for Amazon.com Inc. in a probe the EU opened in July and also the subject of complaints targeting Apple Inc. and Google.

As digital chief, Vestager will coordinate the bloc’s 5G security, grappling with what role Huawei Technologies Co. should play in the build-out of the infrastructure, as the U.S. urges Europe to block the Chinese telecom giant in spite of the risks posed by angering an important trade partner.

Under von der Leyen’s presidency, Vestager’s mandate is set to also include presenting legislation for an EU approach on the ethical implications of AI and overhauling rules for platforms around their legal liability.

"In some fields Europe has to catch up," von der Leyen told a press conference on Tuesday. "Margrethe Vestager will lead our work on Europe fit for the digital age."

Vestager, along with all other commission nominees, face hearings in early October at the European Parliament before lawmakers vote on their posts.

