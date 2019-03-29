Maria Butina Tells Judge She Wants to Go Back to Russia

(Bloomberg) -- Maria Butina, who faces an April 26 sentencing after pleading guilty to being an unregistered Russian agent operating in the U.S., told a federal judge she wants to be sent home.

“I have not been persecuted in, and have no present fear of persecution in the Russian Federation, the country of my nativity and citizenship,” Butina said in an affidavit filed amidst a 12-page packet of papers submitted to U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in Washington on Friday.

The U.S. attorney for Washington told the court that she doesn’t oppose Butina’s request.

