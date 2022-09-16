(Bloomberg) -- Timed to the 25th anniversary reissue of Mariah Carey’s “Butterfly” album, the pop star has released a jewelry collection with Swiss luxury designer Chopard.

The “Happy Butterfly” collection includes 12 pieces featuring a butterfly crafted in “ethical rose and white gold” and is described in a release as having a “transparently openworked heart in which a dancing diamond nestles between two sapphire crystals.” Bangles, pendants, rings, and earrings are available from $6,330 to $23,500.

Chopard is also releasing a one-of-a-kind asymmetrical diamond-paved “Haute Joaillerie” set for its Mariah Carey collection, consisting of a necklace, a pair of earrings, and a ring crafted with round-cut and heart-shaped diamonds and set in 18k white gold, which the brand says is “certified ethical.” The pieces are co-signed by both the artist and Chopard co-president and artistic director Caroline Scheufele. Price available upon request.

“Mariah and I have been friends for many years and first connected through our love of jewelry and music. She performed at our party in Cannes in 2019, and we had always talked about designing together,” said Scheufele. The house’s creations are worn on red carpets around the world at events such as the Oscars and the Cannes Film Festival.

Scheufele described the Chopard “Happy Butterfly” collection as a modern butterfly design paired with Chopard’s iconic “Happy Diamonds,” which are free-floating stones that move around as the wearer does. “Since Mariah has a personal passion for unique pieces, we knew we wanted to do a few one-of-a-kind creations that would be truly exceptional. This led to an extraordinary diamond suite,” Scheufele said.

Carey, who has sold more than 200 million albums with No. 1 hits like “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” sees the butterfly as a metaphor for spreading her wings after her divorce from former manager Tommy Mottola. She also has a Van Cleef & Arpels butterfly ring.

Tennis great Serena Williams is another celebrity who recently released a jewelry collection.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.