(Bloomberg) -- Self-help author Marianne Williamson said she is “unsuspending” her long-shot presidential campaign a day after winning 3% of the vote in the Michigan Democratic primary.

Williamson suspended her campaign earlier this month after President Joe Biden scored overwhelming victories in Iowa and New Hampshire. The president won Tuesday’s primary with 81% of the vote but more than 13% voted for “uncommitted,” after Muslim and Arab American activists urged supporters to protest Biden’s support of Israel’s war against Hamas.

“Some people would say, ‘you’re delusional.’ But I’ll tell you what’s delusional. What’s delusional is just closing our eyes and crossing our fingers and hoping that somehow Biden and Harris will be able to beat that juggernaut of dark, dark vision,” she said, referring to Republican Donald Trump, in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Williamson, 71, has championed progressive ideas, including Medicare-for-all and free college tuition. Her re-entry into the race is meant to capture ongoing dissatisfaction with Biden, 81, among some Democrats amid concerns about his handling of the economy and mental acuity.

