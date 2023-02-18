(Bloomberg) -- Marianne Williamson, a best-selling self-help author, is throwing her hat in the US presidential race once again, this time facing slimmer odds than with her first attempt in 2020.

Williamson said Saturday she’s exploring running for president as a Democrat and plans to make “an important announcement” in Washington on March 4. She’d be the first known challenger to President Joe Biden, who is widely expected to seek reelection.

Many Democratic leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, have thrown their support behind a second Biden term.

Part of her motivation is “the economic injustices endured by millions of Americans due to the influence of corporate money on our political system,” Williamson said in an emailed statement on Saturday.

Biden’s decision to run on a message of a strengthening economy represents a “disconnect between the analysis of party elites versus the struggle of everyday Americans,” Williamson told Politico in a recent interview.

“The majority of Americans are still struggling to survive,” she said.

No other prominent Democrats have indicated as desire to compete for the nomination, a rare move that would be viewed as a breakdown in party unity.

Williamson was a candidate for the Democratic nomination in 2020. With low polling averages and little to no experience in public office, she was often viewed as an outlier.

