Marijuana platform launches rewards program for pot users

A Toronto-based marijuana community platform has launched a rewards program for pot users that offers points in exchange for product reviews.

Starting on Oct. 17 when the sale of recreational marijuana is legalized in Canada, Lift & Co. Corp. will reward cannabis users who share their experiences on the platform in the form of product reviews.

The points can then be redeemed for discounts on cannabis products or gift cards from retailers that include Starbucks Corp., Amazon Inc., Apple Inc.’s iTunes and Indigo Books & Music Inc.

The company also plans contests and giveaways for members who participate in the reward program in the coming months.

"Lift & Co. reviews are the lifeblood of our product selection platform, and we're thrilled to unveil our new rewards program for Canadian cannabis consumers," said Matei Olaru, chief executive of Lift & Co., in a statement. "Our aim is to build the most comprehensive product discovery platform of regulated cannabis products in Canada.”

Some notable retailers with recreational and medicinal cannabis products on Lift’s website include Canopy Growth Corp.’s Tweed brand, MedReleaf, Aphria Inc., and Hexo Corp. among others.

The website claims to have one million annual users and 60,000 product reviews. It also offers a magazine and chat forum.

“Products are evaluated across a wide range of criteria, including product effects, duration of effects, preferred method of consumption, and more,” Lift & Co. said.

The company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange on Sept. 17 through a reverse take-over of MJ Opportunity Corp. Its shares are down more than 30 per cent since it began trading on the TSX-V.

