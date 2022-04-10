(Bloomberg) -- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen called on voters to unite against Emmanuel Macron after Sunday’s initial ballot showed them facing each other in the final round of the French election on April 24.

“I see hope, hope that the country will stand again,” Le Pen said on Sunday, speaking after pollsters’ projections based on partial results gave her about 24% of the vote compared with Macron who got around 28%. “All of those who didn’t vote for Emmanuel Macron today of course should join this movement.”

Le Pen said she wants to be “the president of all French people,” adding “I will guarantee the respect for each and every one of you by listening and paying attention.”

