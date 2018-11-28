(Bloomberg) -- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen lost another EU court challenge against a European Parliament order to repay 41,554 euros ($46,881) for misusing money meant to pay for aides’ salaries. She also lost a similar case in June.

To contact the reporter on this story: Aoife White in Brussels at awhite62@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Anthony Aarons at aaarons@bloomberg.net, Peter Chapman

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.