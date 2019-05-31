(Bloomberg) -- French far-right leader Marine Le Pen lost the last round of her fight against a European Parliament order to pay back almost 300,000 euros ($334,110) in allegedly misused funds after EU judges ruled the challenge was partly inadmissible and partly unfounded.

A lower EU court last year rejected a first appeal by Le Pen to overturn the payback order after she had been accused of misusing funds earmarked for aides’ salaries.

The EU Court of Justice, the bloc’s top court, rejected her latest challenge in a May 21 decision that was published on the court’s website this week.

