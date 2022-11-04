(Bloomberg) --

Former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney pointed to Brexit as a key reason why the UK central bank is now having to hike interest rates in its struggle to contain inflation.

Alongside rising energy prices and a tight labor market, Britain’s exit from the European Union added to the economic headwinds for the UK, according to Carney.

“In the UK, unfortunately, we’ve also had in the near term the impact of Brexit, which has slowed the pace at which the economy can grow,” Carney said in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program on Friday.

Carney, who led the BOE from 2013 to 2020, also pointed toward the UK currency’s exchange rate, which weakened after the Brexit vote and lifted the cost of imports in the process. That, he said, ultimately added to domestic prices and inflation.

“This is what we said was going to happen, which is that the exchange rate would go down, it would stay down, that would add to inflationary pressure,” Carney added. “The economy’s capacity would go down for a period of time because of Brexit, that would add to inflationary pressure, and we would have a situation, which is the situation we have today, where the Bank of England has to raise interest rates despite the fact the economy is going into recession.”

