(Bloomberg) -- Mark Cuban’s startup pharmaceutical company is shipping the first batch of its own manufactured drugs this week to hospitals facing a supply shortage.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co., co-founded by the billionaire entrepreneur and Alex Oshmyansky, a radiologist, is sending epinephrine and norepinephrine to about 10 hospitals in Texas and Pennsylvania beginning Wednesday.

Epinephrine is used to treat allergic reactions, and norepinephrine is prescribed to increase and maintain blood pressure. Both are in short supply at hospitals nationwide. Last month, the company began manufacturing the drugs, known as sterile injectables, at its facility in Dallas.

“Hopefully it helps the hospitals deliver care in an affordable way because they’re constantly struggling to stay above water as well,” Oshmyansky said. “But also the products we focus on specifically are drug-shortage products.”

Cost Plus sells prescription drugs at prices based on the acquisition cost plus transparent markups and fees, a model that contrasts with the complex formulas and rebates for drug prices that sometimes lead to high costs. The byzantine supply chain that Cuban hopes to disrupt has long drawn criticism from pharmacies, employers, patients and policymakers.

Two years ago, the company launched an online pharmacy targeted at giving consumers access to more affordable prescription drugs. Cuban, the minority owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team who also appears on the TV show Shark Tank, took a trip to the White House last month, urging President Joe Biden to go further to rein in prescription drug costs.

Cost Plus is the only business that Cuban has put his name on, underscoring his commitment to helping people access more affordable medications.

“People walk up and hug me. Like, I’m used to them saying something about Shark Tank or the Mavs, but just like hug me because you saved me $300 a month or $2,000, or $6,000 a year,” Cuban said in an interview with Bloomberg News during his White House visit. “I mean, what’s better than that?”

The company, which plans to expand its manufacturing capabilities, said it will make pediatric cancer-drug injectables, which are also in shortage. The firm also plans to add more manufacturing space at its Dallas warehouse.

--With assistance from Josh Wingrove.

