(Bloomberg) -- Mark Cuban says Twitter is looking for a white knight.

With Elon Musk’s roughly $43 billion offer to buy the social media platform up in the air, Cuban said every major technology company is checking with their antitrust lawyers to see if they could buy Twitter and get it approved.

If Twitter rejects Musk’s offer and the Tesla chief elects to sell his shares, he will have “opened the door for those tech giants to walk in for relatively ‘little’ money and grab huge influence at Twitter or possibly a direct path to acquisition,” Cuban said. “Elon will smile all the way to the bank.”

Cuban himself thinks Twitter will do everything it can not to sell. Still, he added that even “not-so-friendly to the USA foreign money” could also be interested in Twitter.

