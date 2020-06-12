(Bloomberg) -- Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter on Friday to warn CEOs that their companies may get “crushed” if executive compensation and reward structures are not re-evaluated.

“With the run up in stocks and easy fed money for corporations, the public response to out of line or record executive comp could turn UGLY ! Particularly if it comes from a company that closed stores, let people go or reduced wages,” the entrepreneur said in a separate tweet.

The comments come as some companies continue to announce layoffs and new measures to ease the economic hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

