(Bloomberg) -- The Atlanta prosecutor investigating Donald Trump’s attempts to change the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia has asked a judge to order former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and others to testify in front of a special grand jury next month.

Meadows made a surprise visit on Dec. 22, 2020, to the Cobb County Civic Center, where he tried unsuccessfully to observe an audit of absentee-ballot signatures that was being conducted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said in a court filing Thursday.

Meadows also was present when Trump asked Raffensperger during a Jan. 2, 2021, call to “find” 11,780 votes -- enough for Trump to win the state he’d lost to Joe Biden, according to the filing.

An attorney for Meadows didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Willis also asked for court orders demanding Trump lawyers Sidney Powell, James Waldron and Boris Epshteyn testify before the grand jury about their role in trying to flip the result in Georgia, according to filings.

Powell was tied to an effort carried out by a data solutions company, Sullivan Strickler, to obtain elections data from Coffee County, Georgia, in January 2021. Waldron and Epshteyn were also actively involved in efforts to change the results in Georgia, Willis wrote in court filings.

Willis asked that Meadows be ordered to testify on Sept. 27. She requested that Powell and Waldron be ordered to testify on Sept. 22, and that Epshteyn testify on Sept. 21.

Powell, Waldron and Epshteyn didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

