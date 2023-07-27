(Bloomberg) -- House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan has canceled a planned vote to recommend Meta Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg be held in contempt of Congress after the social media company provided new documents to the panel for its probe into complaints that Meta has censored conservative speech.

“Based on Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, the Committee has decided to hold contempt in abeyance. For now,” Jordan tweeted Thursday.

The committee has subpoenaed communications between the social media company and the executive branch.

On Tuesday, Andy Stone, a Meta spokesperson, said the company has “operated in good faith” in seeking to comply with “sweeping requests for information.”

The committee has issued similar subpoenas to the CEOs of Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp. for their communications with the Biden administration.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.