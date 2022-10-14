(Bloomberg) -- Thursday’s jump in US stocks that defied data showing core inflation touching a four-decade high echoes the type of moves that have ended bear markets in prior decades, said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist for the Leuthold Group.

“This is a pretty big move on a day it shouldn’t have happened. That smells a little like what happens at the end of bear markets,” Paulsen said. “In March of 2009 it took a long time to convince people. In August of 1982 it took years to accept we were past what Volcker had done to the economy.”

Paulsen said short covering and technical factors played a role in Thursday’s advance but said investors were also anticipating a decline in year-on-year inflation data that will bolster the case for the Federal Reserve to slow rate hikes.

“Bear markets end when few think it will end,” he said. “When the news is so bad it feels so hopeless, that’s when it rolls over.”

