(Bloomberg) -- The correction that’s upended Europe’s ESG fund market since the middle of last year has yet to fully play out as the industry reacts to the risk of greenwashing allegations, according to Mairead McGuinness.

“That is self-correcting, which is a good thing,” the European Union’s commissioner for financial markets and services, said in an interview in Brussels. “And I think you are going to see more of that.”

McGuinness spoke as the fund industry braces for a regulatory review to monitor its compliance with the vast array of environmental, social and governance rules unveiled in recent years. Fund managers say the mass reclassifications — with the EU’s top ESG tag stripped from €200 billion ($225 billion) of client assets in the three quarters through March — were triggered by confusing European rules.

The EU’s landmark ESG investing rulebook, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation, is due to be reviewed later this year, after both investors and local regulators said it contains too many gaps that allow for significant deviations in interpretation.

A recent MSCI analysis found that the “overwhelming majority” of funds registered under SFDR’s two ESG product categories — Articles 8 and 9 — had no stated target for alignment with the EU’s Taxonomy Regulation, which is the bloc’s list of sustainable activities. MSCI blamed a lack of disclosures from the companies in which funds invest.

In its analysis, MSCI found that 88% of Article 8 funds, which are supposed to “promote” ESG, didn’t include taxonomy-aligned investments.

For Article 9 funds, which are supposed to make ESG their “objective,” the figure is 63%, according to MSCI

“How can funds accurately convey their sustainable nature leveraging the EU Taxonomy without the necessary bedrock of company disclosures?” MSCI analysts including Rumi Mahmood wrote. “The short answer is that, right now, they cannot.”

At the same time, the EU is cracking down on ESG ratings and working on a formal definition of greenwashing in an effort to tidy up the industry. Investment managers are now waiting to find out how tough the coming regulatory crackdown will be.

McGuinness characterized the scale of the EU’s ESG ambitions as “almost a revolution,” as companies and investors are urged to prioritize other goals besides profits.

“We are completing a complex matrix of measures around sustainable finance,” McGuinness said.

Earlier this month, the European Securities and Markets Authority said it’s launching a so-called common supervisory action to find out how well ESG investing rules churned out in recent years are being followed. The decision marks a shift in tone from regulators, who have so far focused more on building their ESG rulebook and less on enforcing those rules.

Lawyers advising the industry have warned that the coming crackdown may lead some clients to panic and dump assets if they don’t deliver on all environmental and social commitments.

“That may not be the right thing, really, for investors or for the asset that they’re managing,” Caitlin McErlane, a partner in the London financial services regulatory practice group at Baker & McKenzie, said in an interview earlier this month.

But it’s “a potential outcome.” Asset managers “don’t want the reputational damage of going beneath the commitment that they’ve made publicly,” she said.

