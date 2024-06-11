(Bloomberg) -- The market-research startup AlphaSense was valued at $4 billion as part of a recent fundraising round that will help it pay for a $930 million takeover of the data provider Tegus.

AlphaSense has raised $650 million in a funding round co-led by Viking Global Investors and BDT & MSD Partners. New investors including J.P. Morgan Growth Equity Partners and SoftBank Vision Fund 2, as well as existing investors Alphabet Inc.’s CapitalG and Goldman Sachs Alternatives, participated, the New York-based company said in a statement Tuesday.

In buying Tegus, AlphaSense will be inheriting a library of market research covering more than 35,000 public and private companies across several sectors including technology, media, telecom, consumer goods, energy and life sciences. Tegus also provides private company content, financial data and workflow tools.

Started in 2011, AlphaSense uses artificial intelligence to gather and share company documents, equity reports, news and other data for its market-research platform, the company has said on its website. AlphaSense has said its “AI-based search engine” has been used to help cancer researchers keep abreast of clinical trials and consultants come up with new business ideas. Its customers have included Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., Wells Fargo & Co. and Bain Capital.

