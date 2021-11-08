(Bloomberg) -- Investor concerns over China Evergrande Group’s debt are shifting to the country’s stronger property companies as a selloff across the industry’s dollar bonds hits higher-quality borrowers.

China investment-grade dollar notes weakened further on Monday morning and some Chinese real-estate developers’ debt fell as investors eyed possible contagion from the property industry. Market participants were also on high alert to the risk of more policy change as the Communist Party kicks off a major convention this week.

An Evergrande unit’s 13% dollar note due 2022 that had a coupon due Saturday was indicated at 22.5 after rising 4.7 cents over the previous two weeks.

Evergrande has likely been making interest payments despite a looming restructuring so it can complete some transactions without creditors’ oversight, distressed debt investor SC Lowy’s Chief Executive Officer Michel Lowy said in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Key Developments:

China Bond Rout Shifts From Evergrande to Other Big Developers (12:10 a.m. HK)

A dollar bond from China’s largest property firm by sales, Country Garden Holdings Co., fell 2 cents to 77.4 cents Monday morning after tumbling a record 10.3 last week. China Vanke Co., the nation’s second largest, also slid. A dollar note sold by one of its units was indicated down at 96.2 cents after falling 3.2 cents last week, the steepest drop since March 2020.

Yango Group Extends Bond Exchange Offer Deadline to Nov. 12 (11:35 a.m. HK)

Yango Group is extending the expiration deadline for its dollar bond exchange offer by two days to Nov. 12 by giving investors more time to support the deal, it said in a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The developer says it might not be able to make principal and interest payments due Nov. 12 on 2023 bonds putted to the company.

Evergrande’s Recent Bond Gains Are Mind Boggling (10:51 a.m. HK)

SC Lowy Chief Executive Officer Michel Lowy said during a Bloomberg TV interview that there’s “no doubt in my mind that a restructuring is going to be needed at some point in the very near future.” Recent Evergrande bond gains in the light of coupon payments reflect “a level of optimism that is sort of mind boggling.”

