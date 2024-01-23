(Bloomberg) -- Investors are overly confident that euro-area consumer price growth will be tamed, according to Banco Santander SA Chairman Ana Botin.

“The market is way, way, way too optimistic on inflation,” she said late on Monday, speaking at the European School of Management and Technology Berlin. It’s “a lot harder to get to 2% from 3% than from 4% to 3% or from 5% to 4%,” she said.

A gauge of future inflation has been falling since late last year and is currently trading around the lowest level in about a year, pointing to an average pace of around 2.25% from 2029-2034.

The most recent data reading for December saw a re-acceleration to 2.9% after seven months of declines. The European Central Bank — which is set to keep interest rates on hold when it meets this week — has warned that the rapid slowdown seen last year won’t be replicated in 2024.

Markets are betting on a cut in borrowing costs as soon as April 11, though ECB officials have pushed back against that, with Chief Economist Philip Lane highlighting that key wage numbers will only be due later that month. Other policy makers also seem to be converging on the prospect of a move in summer.

