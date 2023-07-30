(Bloomberg) -- From election drama, to investment euphoria and the art of taking epic holiday photos for social media, start the new week on the upbeat.

The big switch. It was supposed to be the year of the bond, with debt trouncing equities against a background of soaring rates and looming recessions. Not any more. By one measure, the current stock stampede has made investors more optimistic about equities relative to bonds than at any time in the past 24 years.

The big earnings. Some of the region’s biggest lenders are on stage, including HSBC, OCBC, and DBS Group, following estimate-beating results from Singapore’s United Overseas Bank and a raised forecast from Standard Chartered. Japanese firms also will be in the spotlight after Kazuo Ueda’s surprise decision at the BOJ. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial, Mizuho and Mitsubishi UFJ report this week.

The big voyage. The world’s first container ship to be powered by green methanol is due to set sail from Busan in South Korea on its way to Copenhagen, as owner A.P. Moller-Maersk takes a step toward decarbonizing one of the most emissions-intensive sectors.

The big data. China signaled more support is coming, but that won’t help what are expected to be lackluster numbers for its manufacturing and services this week. Tomorrow, Pakistan will likely raise rates by 100 basis points to 23% to meet IMF bailout terms, while Australia may hike by 25 basis points on Tuesday, and the Bank of Thailand may follow suit the next day. Price data from Sri Lanka, South Korea, the Philippines, Indonesia and Pakistan are all likely to show slower headline inflation. Expect a rebound in industrial production in Japan.

The big voice. Crypto is back. According to diehard investor Mike Novogratz, this is the most important thing that happened this year in Bitcoin.

The big vote. Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party is expected to name its candidate for prime minister in the latest twist in the nation’s election drama. The National Assembly is scheduled to hold a vote on Aug. 4 and Pheu Thai is trying to solve an impasse after coalition partner Move Forward had its candidate rejected twice.

The big buck. As the Fed nears the end of its rate-hike cycle, the dollar continues to soften. That could benefit almost half of the companies in the S&P 500. Here’s where to look.

And finally, whether you have a smartphone or a Leica, here are tips on how to take great holiday photos from Bloomberg Businessweek Deputy Photo Director Leonor Mamanna.

Have a modish week.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.