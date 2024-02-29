Market Needs to Broaden for IPOs to Fully Return, Says EQT’s Liu

(Bloomberg) -- The overall equity market isn’t yet ready to support initial public offerings after they begin trading, according to Eric Liu, EQT AB’s head of North American private equity.

Despite reaching all-time highs, US equities are dominated by the so-called Magnificent Seven and trading in others is thinner, the partner and co-head of the firm’s global health care sector team told Bloomberg Television on Thursday.

“You want to see the company not only price well but also trade well in the after-market,” Liu said. “I think you need to see those conditions exist in order for the IPO market to come back.”

First-time share sales in the US have rebounded in fits and starts after a two-year slowdown. Although semiconductor firm Arm Holdings Plc’s $5.23 billion offering fueled hopes of a resurgence, post-debut slumps in other high-profile names like Birkenstock Holding Plc gave many investors pause.

EQT plans to kick off an initial public offering of skin-care business Galderma in Switzerland as soon as early next month, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday. It could be valued at about $20 billion in the IPO, people familiar with the matter have said. Liu declined to comment on Galderma specifically.

Private equity holding periods for assets they acquire may be returning to an average of five years, a historical norm, as companies grow into the valuations in deals struck between 2021 and the middle of 2022, Liu said.

“In the last few years they’ve really shrunk,” he said. “You could hold assets for two, three and four years and still achieve your targeted rate of return. And I think what we’re seeing now is it’s going back to a slightly longer holding periods in order to deliver the multiple of capital that you need on the same investment.”

The Swedish investment firm raised €22 billion ($24 billion) for its largest-ever private equity fund, it said on Tuesday, exceeding a €20 billion target for the EQT X fund and overcoming a difficult fundraising market.

EQT will look to grow the private wealth part of its investor base in future funds, Liu said.

“That’s an area that’s a huge focus for us going forward,” he said.

