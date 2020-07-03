(Bloomberg) --

The U.S. stock market headed into the Fourth of July holiday with a full head of steam after the best quarterly advance since 1998. Yet risks lie ahead this summer. Chief among them is the possibility that Congress will fail to deliver additional fiscal support for the economy as the coronavirus continues to spread, according to Jack Janasiewicz, strategist and portfolio manager at Natixis Investment Managers.Janasiewicz shares his thoughts on the market and explains how his team is analyzing the spread of the virus on the latest episode of the “What Goes Up” podcast. Also joining the show is Bloomberg reporter Felice Maranz, who discusses the state of affairs with bank stocks and what to watch in the upcoming earnings season.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.