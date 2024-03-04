Market strategist says equity markets are 'in the middle phase of this bull market'

This is a bull market and we are seeing solid gains: strategist

As equities have reached all-time highs this year, one market strategist says stock markets are in the midst of a bull market.

Matt Orton, chief market strategist at Raymond James Investment Management, said in an interview with BNN Bloomberg on Monday that as more “speculative” areas of the market like semiconductors and cryptocurrencies have experienced “eye-popping gains,” some are wondering about a potential bubble. However, he added he is “adamantly on the side that this a bull market.”

“We're still in the middle phase of this bull market. It has taken 745 days to get from our last all-time high to the new all-time highs that we hit earlier this year,” Orton said.

“You're seeing a lot of those parts of the market really post solid gains. And the fact of the matter is over 60 per cent of the S&P 500 is positive this year, with over a third of the index actually outperforming,” Orton said.

To watch the full interview with Orton click the video at the top of the article.