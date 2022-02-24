(Bloomberg) -- Short the euro and look to purchase some cheap shares are some of the trade ideas strategists are suggesting after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered military action in Eastern Ukraine.

The dollar rallied with Treasuries and gold as haven demand surged after the news was announced. The ruble slumped to the weakest level since 2016, while equities across Asia to the U.S. tumbled.

Most analysts are urging investors to buy haven assets, forecasting further losses in everything from European stocks to commodity-linked currencies as the geopolitical crisis adds to global inflationary pressures.

“The timing cannot be worse as inflation soars anyway across the world, something that cannot be explained away anymore by ‘Covid difficulties’ alone,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at Oanda in Singapore in a research note. “If the Ukraine situation forces central banks to halt policy normalization efforts, a stagflationary shock to the world is on the way.”

Here are selected comments on what strategists are recommending:

Short Euro

“Sell euro against USD,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. “The ECB will likely step back from its hawkish shift if the crisis deepens.” Other high-beta commodity currencies are coming under pressure, while the mixed headlines on crude oil will likely fuel CAD volatility, he said

Buy Gold

“The brinkmanship on display is likely to escalate into unintended actions which the U.S. have alluded to being false-flag operations for Russia to justify further military action,” said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore. “Look for traditional havens like gold, USD, JPY and Treasuries to outperform”

Liquidity Squeeze

“Even more risk aversion, illiquidity and scarce buyers are some of the short-term impacts the current Ukraine development will have on the Asian dollar credit market,” said Kaveh Namazie, a credit strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore. “War is going to be inflationary in the long term, especially with a big net exporter Russia involved. We’re already seeing that with oil and other commodities, so it may have an impact on global central bank action, including U.S. Fed”

Receive Front-End Rates

“Bonds could perform less well than you might think, as associated supply chain disruptions and higher commodity prices will put central banks in a difficult position,” said Andrew Ticehurst, strategist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Sydney In terms of defensive bets, long positions at the very front end of the curve in countries like Australia where “a lot of hiking is priced” should be considered, he said

Sell Aussie, Kiwi

“We are looking at near term short-EUR positions against the USD and JPY as a hedge towards further escalation in tensions,” said Terence Wu, a currency strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. “The sharp escalation of tensions could compel the risk-off dynamics to reassert over the elevated commodity prices, and weigh down on the AUD and NZD”

Buy Shares

“Net, I would buy a few shares tomorrow,” said Brian Barish, chief investment officer at Cambiar Investors LLC. “Ukraine is not important economically or otherwise to the West. I don’t think the EU has much of a choice as it relates to their dependence on Russian gas, and they definitely do not have the capacity militarily to do very much about it”

Sell Stocks for Cash

Global CIO Office chief executive officer Gary Dugan said he will “sit it out in Asian equities” and raise cash in U.S. and European shares. Asian equities are a “defensive play” given limited direct exposure to Ukraine, easy monetary conditions and economic reopening, he said

