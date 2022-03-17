(Bloomberg) -- For any investors looking for maximum drama in the U.S. stock market, a new exchange-traded fund is looking to target only the biggest and most-volatile companies.

Volatility Shares filed an application for an ETF late Wednesday that would track the S&P 500 Volatility – Highest Quintile Index, a gauge of the 100 most-volatile stocks in the U.S. equity benchmark. The index is down 1.5% year to date, outperforming the S&P 500’s 8.1% decline.

Tesla Inc., Twitter Inc. and Occidental Petroleum Corp. are currently among the stocks in the index, which rebalances every quarter and weights companies based on their realized volatilities.

If approved, the Volatility Shares S&P 500 High Volatility Index ETF would trade on the Cboe BZX Exchange with an expense ratio of 65 basis points.

Volatility has ramped up in 2022 as uncertainty around Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the staying power of inflation and the path of monetary policy permeate through markets. The Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX, a popular gauge of market swings, spent the first 10 trading days of March above 30. It’s retreated slightly at 26, but still trades well above its historical average.

“It’s a super volatile time right now in the equity market,” said Elaine Stokes, Loomis Sayles portfolio manager and co-head of full discretion. “I don’t expect that volatility to disappear in the next year giving the major uncertainties,” that include Federal Reserve policy, geopolitical tensions and rising coronavirus cases in China, she added.

The ETF will be the only fund targeting the most volatile stocks in the S&P 500, though there are a host of investment products that ride equity price swings, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. Shares of the $905 million iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (ticker VXX) have been especially volatile since Barclays Plc suspended share issuance for the exchange-traded note.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.