(Bloomberg) -- City of London workers have returned to their desks in the greatest numbers since the pandemic as employers push staff to spend more time in the office amid turbulent markets.

More than three in four workers in the financial district were back at their workplace on Oct. 13, according to data compiled by Google, which tracks the movement of some of its users.

Market volatility may have prompted more people to commute into work. The pound surged the most in two years on that date after reports the government was working on a U-turn of sweeping tax cuts. However, attendance continues to be lower on Mondays and Fridays, suggesting many people are returning just three days a week.

Google has now stopped compiling the data, which provided a snapshot of the economic recovery during the pandemic.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.