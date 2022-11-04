(Bloomberg) --

The risk of market curve-balls has displaced Russia and Covid as the Bank of England’s biggest worries, if the words used in the minutes of the central bank’s latest decision are anything to go by.

The word “market” was among the most-used in the BOE’s Monetary Policy Committee meeting minutes released on Thursday, detailing its decision to raise rates by 75 basis points, an analysis by Bloomberg shows.

The language hints at the headache that Liz Truss’s ill-fated fiscal plan caused for the BOE in recent weeks, eventually prompting the institution to extend emergency support to a $1 trillion corner of the pensions industry. Mentions of “volatility” in the minutes also spiked in the latest statement.

This is a marked shift from the start of the year, when Covid and the Omicron variant featured prominently in the documents, followed by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in the subsequent meetings in 2022.

The Bank has been on high alert for unwelcome fiscal surprises since having to intervene in the gilt market after Truss’s growth plan on Sept. 23 triggered a violent reaction among investors. The far-reaching tax cuts she proposed triggered an unprecedented bout of turbulence in long-dated gilts that threatened the integrity of the financial system.

On Thursday BOE Governor Andrew Bailey said during an interview with Channel 4 that at the point that the central bank intervened, he had just a matter of hours to avoid financial Armageddon.

Despite a recent fall in gas prices, energy remains one of the biggest inflationary pressures and therefore one of the most mentioned words in the minutes.

Lack of clarity around the level of energy support once the government’s support package for households and businesses ends next April makes the inflation outlook more uncertain, and the Bank’s job of rate-setting harder.

The BOE acknowledged this in the minutes, saying it had to proceed on a “working assumption” that some form of support would still be provided after the six month period was up.

