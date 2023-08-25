(Bloomberg) -- Marketing and data automation provider Klaviyo Inc. filed for an initial public offering, another sign that US equity markets are rebounding after an 18-month slump.

The Boston-based company in its filing Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission disclosed a profit for the first half of the year. The company will set proposed terms for its share sale in a later filing.

Klaviyo had net income of $15 million on revenue of $321 million for the first six months of the year, compared with a loss of $25 million on revenue of $208 million for the same period last year, according to the filing.

The filing follows one by semiconductor designer Arm Holdings Ltd., owned by SoftBank Group Corp., for what is expected to be the biggest listing of the year. Klaviyo’s IPO would be one of the few this year by a tech startup backed by venture capital investors. Grocery delivery firm Instacart Inc. also filed Friday to go public.

Klaviyo has raised almost $779 million and was valued at $9.5 billion after a $100 million funding round in July 2022, according to data provider PitchBook.

Klaviyo’s investors include Summit Partners with 22.9% of the Class B shares before the IPO, Shopify Strategic Holdings 3 LLC with 11.2% and Accomplice Fund 1 LP with 5.7%, according to the filing. It’s largest shareholder is co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Bialecki, who controls 38.1% of the Class B shares.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc. Klaviyo plans for its shares to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVYO.

(Updates with investors in sixth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.