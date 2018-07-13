Markets Aren’t Spooked by Friday the 13th When It Comes in July

(Bloomberg) -- It’s Friday the 13th, but so far that hasn’t spooked equity market investors. The S&P 500 Index pushed through the key 2,800 level to the highest since February’s market correction and is on track to close with gains for the sixth consecutive time the superstitious day-and-date combination occurred in July, according to Ryan Detrick, a senior market strategist at LPL Financial.

