Markets Cheer Brazil Rating Upgrade But See Long Road to Rise Above Junk

(Bloomberg) -- Investors welcomed Brazil’s credit score upgrade by S&P Global Ratings just days after the nation’s Congress approved an overhaul of the tax system, the latest in a series of structural changes implemented over the past few years aimed at improving the country’s fiscal accounts.

S&P, which cut the nation’s score to junk back in 2015, raised Brazil’s sovereign rating by one notch to BB, two levels below investment grade, on Tuesday. It had revised its outlook to positive in June, the first of the major three firms to improve its views on the credit profile of Latin America’s largest economy. Fitch Ratings upgraded Brazil to BB in July, in line with the nation’s Ba2 ratings at Moody’s Investors Service.

“Investment grade is still far, but it underscores the progress made and boundaries set for the fiscal debate, stamps the more pragmatic approach of this administration despite initial concerns or fears by some,” said Alejandro Cuadrado, Global Head of FX & Latam Strategy at BBVA.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad prioritized tax reform upon taking office in January as part of a broader economic agenda. The tax bill reduces the number of levies, streamlines tax rates and eliminates distortions that have long burdened Latin America’s largest economy.

Here is what analysts and investors have to say about the upgrade:

Roberto Secemski, Brazil economist at Barclays

Upgrade “is a welcome nod in favor of the reform effort implemented over the past several years”

Move also “a reminder that the road back to investment grade is a long one”

“Fiscal consolidation efforts still seem elusive at this point”

Katrina Butt, a senior economist at AllianceBernstein

The upgrade “is a testament to the hard work that the Brazilian government has done to advance fiscal and structural reforms under multiple administrations”

Tax reform “will help to streamline tax policy and create economic efficiencies, but concerns about the strength of the fiscal framework and the large debt burden continue to weigh on credit fundamentals”

“More work is needed to stabilize debt ratios and for Brazil to regain IG status”

Greg Lesko, managing director at Deltec Asset Management LLC in New York

“Successfully completed tax reform that maintained reasonable fiscal discipline” combined with positive external environment and trade surpluses is “being appropriately rewarded”

Upgrade is “probably not” big driver for markets, “some good news” already priced in the currency market

Rafael Ihara, chief-economist at Meraki Capital

Rating upgrade was expected, but “still positive publicity for Brazil, especially for foreign investors”

“Haddad’s agenda was successful in Congress. More measures will probably be needed, but the probability of the government delivering a smaller deficit in 2024 is increasing”

Oren Barack, managing director of fixed income at New York-based Alliance Global Partners

“S&P upgrade was long overdue”

“With Brazil’s economic reforms an investment grade rating is clearly the next goal”

Growth is improving, inflation is at “manageable levels”

Natalia Gurushina, chief-economist for emerging markets at Van Eck Associates Corporation

“Brazil’s central bank did the exceptional job of bringing inflation down and I think institutionally there were important improvements — checks and balances in particular”

The simplified tax system is a “pro-growth measure,” she added

Alberto Ramos, chief economist for Latin America at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

The upgrade is “to a significant extent the recognition of a series of reforms that started 7 years ago” and a credible monetary anchor

Regaining investment grade status would require “decisive” reforms and ample policies and regulatory policies that support investment and productivity growth, among others

“Outside of monetary policy, the current macro and micro policy mix and outlook for reforms is still short of the aspirational IG standard”

Felipe Salto, chief-economist at Warren Rena

The upgrade is a “recognition of advances” and “reinforced the need to keep vigilant on fiscal policy, above all on commitment to the new fiscal framework”

