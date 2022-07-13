(Bloomberg) -- Markets are too sanguine about the Federal Reserve’s ability to get the highest inflation in a generation under control with a campaign of interest-rate hikes.

That’s the view of Nancy Davis, founder and portfolio manager at Quadratic Capital Management, who said the central bank should probably step up quantitative tightening, the process of shrinking its balance sheet.

“They’re very slowly approaching quantitative tightening,” Davis said in an interview after data Wednesday showed US inflation at a new four-decade high of 9.1%. “They probably should be doing that in a more aggressive way. The tightening policy is not getting the job done.”

Market-implied inflation expectations have been falling in recent weeks, part of a wider view that a hawkish Fed will put the brakes on demand and bring down cost pressures. One bond-market measure -- the five-year breakeven rate -- is below 2.6% from a March peak of about 3.7%.

An opposing view is that inflation is being driven by energy and other supply disruptions related to the pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine, developments that central banks have little control over.

“Raising interest rates is just destroying demand right now” and “doesn’t solve the supply-side issue,” Davis said, adding “I don’t really see how the Fed hiking rates is going to put more truck drivers on the road.”

The Fed should probably be selling long-dated bonds from its balance sheet to steepen the Treasury yield curve, which could be a more conducive backdrop for productive investment, according to Davis.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.