(Bloomberg) -- Treasury investors are facing a long-shot risk in 2023: An abrupt plunge in interest rates, according to Krishna Memani, the chief investment officer of Lafayette College.

“The pain trade really is — doesn’t mean it’s going to come about — but the thing the markets are most ill positioned for is really 10-year rates at 3%,” Memani said Friday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “I chuckle when I say that, but the point I’m trying to make is that is one scenario that is not priced in the market, and we should pay a little bit more attention to that potential scenario.”

Memani commented at the end of a week in which Treasury markets did just the opposite, with 10-year yields shooting up more than 20 basis points to top 4.15% by midday Friday. That puts him in the middle of a Wall Street debate, as some investors see yields shooting even higher while Memani and others — including JPMorgan Asset Management and TCW Group Inc. — see bonds of that duration as attractive now.

Yields on 10-year Treasuries have also jumped meaningfully since dropping below 3.80% less than a month ago.

“I don’t have an expectation of the 10-year being at 3% in the first half of this year, but I think the markets are so ill positioned for that, that they are going to react far more violently than we are expecting,” said Memani, whose Wall Street career included stints at Oppenheimer and Invesco Advisers Inc. before joining Easton, Pennsylvania-based Lafayette. The “10-year is an ideal part of the yield curve to position for that potential outcome.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.