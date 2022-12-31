Markets in Hindsight: Winning Trades for Those With Imagination

(Bloomberg) --

Hosts Mike Regan and Vildana Hajric are joined each week by expert guests to discuss the main themes influencing global markets.

It was another winning year for John Authers’s Hindsight Capital LLC! The Bloomberg columnist and senior editor joined this week’s “What Goes Up” podcast to discuss how it only took a little imagination – and a lot of hindsight – to make some triple-digit winning trades at his make-believe hedge fund.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.