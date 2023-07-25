(Bloomberg) -- Investor bets that the Czech central bank will start with rapid monetary easing this fall are unlikely to materialize, according to board member Jan Prochazka.

A persistently tight domestic labor market, combined with expected further tightening in the US and the euro area, mean the Czech National Bank has to keep its benchmark at 7% for longer, he said in an interview on Tuesday. Money-market prices imply about 125 basis points of cuts this year, starting in September.

“Those market expectations are too optimistic,” he said. “I personally can’t imagine that we will reach consensus to start cutting rates this year, unless some new and significant risks for the economy emerge.”

The koruna gained as much as 0.5% to the euro and money-market rates jumped following the central banker’s comments.

Consumer price growth slowed in June more than the central bank expected, and the monetary authority forecasts it will reach its 2% goal by mid-2024.

But several policy makers have warned about rapid wage growth fueled by a shortage of workers, saying that inflation might prove to be more resilient after running above the target for over four years.

The risk that the central bank might fail to bring inflation down to its goal is “much more troubling” for policy makers and the economy than the possibility of price growth slowing to less than 2%, Prochazka said.

Last month, the board voted 5-2 to hold rates, with two members seeking a 25 basis-point increase. The next policy meeting is on Aug. 3.

“Most board members, I believe, will be looking for a really high degree of certainty that the target will be reached in time before they are ready to start with monetary easing,” he said. “Next week we will be deciding between a rate increase and stability. A hike is not a very likely scenario, but I can’t entirely rule that out.”

