(Bloomberg) -- Contagion from a widening bond-market selloff is hitting assets from stocks to credit, as investors brace against the shock of higher rates.

There are few risk-free havens in a rout triggered by rising bets the Federal Reserve will hike rates faster and more sharply to subdue inflation. Investors are hunkering down in cash, gold and stocks that promise to deliver low volatility. And they’re pulling out of the priciest stocks that rode a tide of central bank liquidity.

“People were pouring money into equities because they thought the valuations were justified,” said Andrew Lapthorne, global head of quantitative strategy at Societe Generale SA. “Now, the opposite is happening.”

Here are a few eye-catching moves across assets:

As Treasury yields cross over the psychologically important 2% level, long-duration assets that generate profits well into the future look dicey. That category includes not only long-dated bonds, but darlings of the pandemic, stocks ranked by pure profit.

Among the worst hit: The $14.8 billion iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has fallen 8% since the start of the year as investors yanked $3.5 billion from the fund. A group of quality companies tracked by Societe Generale lost 11% of their value so far in 2022.

“In this environment there really isn’t a safe haven other than front-end bills,” said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho International Plc.

That’s undermined basic investing strategies that rely on bonds and stocks to counterweight each other. With bonds losing their hedging power, a portfolio split 60/40 between equities and high-quality bonds, lost 5% year-to-date and its quarterly returns so far are the worst since the start of the pandemic.

“As it pertains to the 60/40 classic portfolio, the fixed income portion of that will likely be a drag in 2022,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. “We would recommend investors either take a smaller percentage allocation to fixed income, keep durations short.”

Still, some havens are holding up. Gold is also attracting plenty of demand, based on the rate at which investors are piling into exchange-traded funds backed by bullion. But even the yellow metal could lose its appeal as it typically falls during periods of monetary tightening because it’s a non-interest bearing asset.

Shares offering muted price swings, meanwhile, have been steady through the worst of the bond rout.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.