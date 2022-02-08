(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Investors may have over-reacted to what they see as a hawkish pivot from the European Central Bank, Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said.

ECB President Christine Lagarde’s comments at a press briefing last week caused economists to bring forward predictions for interest-rate hikes and markets to bet that more than half a decade of sub-zero rates may end this year. Her emphasis on Monday that any move would be “gradual” was largely ignored.

“I wouldn’t deduce from what has happened in recent days that there is an ECB calendar that corresponds to an underlying calendar of markets,” Villeroy said at the finance committee of France’s National Assembly. “I think there were perhaps reactions that were very high and too high in recent days.”

In the exchange with lawmakers, Villeroy repeatedly said that the ECB has optionality on the pace at which it moves between different steps of normalizing its monetary policy, beginning with an end of asset purchases before any rate hikes.

The process would not constitute monetary tightening, to the extent that it would not go beyond a “neutral orientation” of policy, he said.

“We are exiting a period of exceptionally accommodative monetary policy -- that is what it is a question of reducing very gradually and in an adapted way,” Villeroy said.

