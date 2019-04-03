(Bloomberg) -- Markets are betting against the South African Reserve Bank’s forecasts when it comes to the benchmark interest rate. Forward-rate agreements, used to speculate on interest rates, predict a 68 percent chance of a 25 basis-point decrease in borrowing costs by year-end. That’s despite the central bank’s quarterly projection model implying an increase of the same magnitude to 7 percent in 2019.

