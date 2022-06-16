Markets Say BOE Needs to Hike to 3% This Year to Curb Inflation

(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England will need to unleash a dramatic series of interest rate hikes that take borrowing costs to 3% by the end of the year, according to financial market bets that suggests policy makers have lost control of inflation.

The UK central bank delivered a quarter-point rate increase on Thursday -- a third the size the U.S. Federal Reserve pushed through the night before. BOE policy makers also signaled they will move “forcefully” in the future if needed.

Within minutes of the decision, investors priced in bets that the BOE will have to pivot toward more aggressive measures to contain inflation. Governor Andrew Bailey to date has pursued cautious increases, highlighting the risks of recession. Now, he may have to keep pace with swifter action in train in the U.S.

“Their commitment to act forcefully if necessary seems a little laughable,” said Charles Hepworth, a director at GAM Investments. “The necessity is already here. The Bank knows that growth is slowing, so they cannot act as forcefully as they may proclaim.”

Pricing now suggests they will need to hike rates by 1.75 percentage points from their current level of 1.25% over the next four meetings.

That implies three half-point rises and another quarter hike -- with even the chance of a 75-basis-point move at some point -- an outcome that would raise serious questions over the timidity of the BOE’s action in the first half of the year.

Analysts lined up to criticize the BOE, which was the first in among major-economy central banks to move. It confined itself to quarter-point steps that seem cautious when compared to the action unleashed by the Fed.

MUFG called the BOE’s decision “pedestrian,” and Berenberg suggesting officials were in the “slow lane.” Meanwhile, Deutsche Bank says it now expects back-to-back increases of 50 basis points at the BOE’s next two meetings.

BOE officials did warn they “would be particularly alert to indications of more persistent inflationary pressures, and would if necessary act forcefully in response.”

They also signaled increasing concern pointing to the need for further monetary tightening. Officials boosted their inflation forecast again, seeing a peak above 11%.

“The general messaging is inflation is rising, labor market and wage data not slowing as much as they thought, and if it doesn’t slow they will need to move faster,” said Craig Inches, head of rates and cash at Royal London Asset Management. “What are they waiting for?”

Other UK assets were also buffeted by the decision. Two-year bond yields, the most sensitive to monetary policy, rose as much as 33 basis points to set them on track on one point for their biggest jump since 2009. The pound fell more than 1% as Thursday’s hike was less than feared. The currency then spectacularly reveresed losses on the prospect of further tightening. It was up 1.2% as of 4:20 p.m. London time.

The Fed’s move leaves the BOE lagging in the global fight against inflation despite its advantage as the first to move after the pandemic.

The Fed’s increase was the biggest since 1994, and the Swiss National Bank delivered an unexpected half-point hike hours before the BOE decision.

“There has been a collective global policy mistake from central banks, but, despite reacting sooner than most, the UK looks to be in one of the worst positions,” said Oliver Blackbourn a portfolio manager at Janus Henderson. “The UK looks more stagflatory than other major regions, with higher current inflation and weaker forecasts for economic growth.”

What Bloomberg Economics Says ...

“Even though the risk of recession is uncomfortably high, we think the central bank will take the plunge, raising rates by 50 basis points in August. We then expect policy makers to revert to a 25-bp move in September and November, taking the key rate to 2.25% by year end.”

--Dan Hanson, Bloomberg Economics. Click for the REACT.

The BOE is already facing political pressure for its failure to keep inflation even close to the 2% target. A rapid series of large hikes later this year would reinforce the perception it has lost control.

Mel Stride, a member of Parliament who leads the cross-party Treasury Committee, said the UK is increasingly at risk of an inflationary spiral because of the BOE’s “flat footed” response to rising price pressures.

“We have allowed inflationary expectations to run away,” Stride said on Bloomberg Television. “There are some dangers in the UK with a wage price spiral with wages increasing, increasing prices and pushing up wages in turn.”

The tightening implied by markets also threatens to heap more pain on an already creaking UK economy that is dealing with surging tax, fuel and food bills, along with political turmoil and the messy repercussions of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

“The high rate of inflation is of deep concern to our members and is the main driver of pessimism among business leaders,” said Kitty Ussher, chief economist of the Institue of Directors. “What the economy now needs is a sense that inflation has peaked and is starting to fall back.”

