(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s recent slide looks set to worsen in the coming weeks as traders recalibrate expectations for monetary policy in the US and Japan.

A key options-based gauge of short-term positioning shows traders are the least bullish on the yen since August, with yen selling by speculative accounts seen Thursday from Tokyo to New York. Yet the currency has ample room to weaken even further, with technical indicators showing last month’s year-end rally pushed the yen into overbought territory.

It all comes down to the diverging paths for monetary policy in Japan and the US. A move away from negative interest rates by the Bank of Japan as soon as January is now looking less likely after the country suffered a powerful earthquake that has the government mobilizing aid. And in the US, expectations for interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are moderating following resilient employment data, pushing yields for 10-year Treasury yields past 4%. That’s prompting the dollar to outperform its major peers as the yen lags behind.

“Dollar-yen’s pop has more to do with the backup in US yields than anything Japan specific,” Aroop Chatterjee, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in New York, said by email. The “market had likely priced in too much too fast in terms of Fed rate cuts,” he added.

The unwind has turbocharged trading activity. CME futures volumes on Wednesday hit their highest level since Dec. 19. Meanwhile, Thursday saw the most yen option activity since Dec. 14, according to data collected by the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation.

On Friday, the yen weakened through 145 per dollar for the first time since Dec. 13 and traded at 145.32 against the greenback as of 3:43 p.m. in Tokyo. The Japanese currency has slumped nearly 3% this year, the worst performance among its Group-of-10 peers.

The yen’s recent weakness “has something to do with the impact from the earthquake to a certain extent,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. “There’s a growing view that a policy tweak in January is almost impossible and there may be some expectations that it may be hard to tweak policy in March or April as the BOJ needs to watch out for the impact from the quake.”

The yen’s underperformance is a familiar tale in currency markets. Analysts have closed each of the past two years feeling bullish about the yen, only for that optimism to fade once it became clear the bond market had overshot. In 2022, hopes for a massive shift in BOJ policy led to new calls for yen strength; in 2023, it was expectations of easier Fed policy that boosted bullish bets on the Japanese currency.

“It feels like déjà vu all over again,” said Alan Ruskin, macro strategist at Deutsche Bank “The initial 2024 trade is going to be dominated by whether the US bond market bulls of late ’23 were correct, or the market overstepped,” he added.

