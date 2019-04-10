(Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund may be mistaken in cutting its global growth forecasts, according to Evercore ISI.

The IMF on Tuesday lowered its global growth outlook to 3.3 percent for 2019 from a forecast of 3.5 percent in January. Richard Ross, head of technical analysis at the research firm, says the predictions come as both markets and the world economy are showing signs of recovery.

READ: Economic Forecasting Is Really Difficult. Just Ask the IMF

“The IMF lowering its global growth outlook to the lowest since the financial crisis will be viewed in hindsight as a contrarian indicator,” he wrote in a note. “The technicals suggest that global growth is poised to inflect higher and the backdrop for risk-taking remains strong.”

There are signs that the worst may be nearing an end. China bulls are increasingly confident that the country has turned the corner, while the U.S. labor market remains at historically strong levels and the Federal Reserve’s dovish tilt is filtering through to the economy. The S&P 500 about two percent off its life-time high.

In emailed remarks, Ross cited the strong performance of cyclical assets such as gasoline, semiconductors, homebuilders and the Nasdaq 100 exchange-traded fund as evidence of an upturn, along with the collapse of credit spreads and volatility.

Copper is in a strong position to move higher as the U.S. dollar eases, while emerging-market shares continue to trade above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, Ross said in his report. WTI crude could hit $68-$74 a barrel if it moves above $65, he added.

“With China/EM, EMFX, Europe, copper, crude, resources and cyclicals all inflecting higher against the backdrop of an accommodative Fed willing to allow inflation to overshoot, it is highly unlikely that the S&P is in the process of forming a bigger top,” Ross said. “The IMF is wrong.”

