(Bloomberg) -- While the U.S. Treasury yield curve’s inversion has fueled fears of a looming economic downturn, a broader range of market indicators isn’t yet implying high recession risks, strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said.

“While the yield curve has historically inverted ahead of recessions, it has been less useful for timing them,” strategists including Christian Mueller-Glissmann wrote in a note. “Combining indicators might provide a better signal – on average both the leading and coincident indicators have picked up so far this year, but are currently not pricing much recession risk.”

Indicators can also send false signals, the strategists said, such as when assets sell off for reasons other than a recession and then overshoot. Global equity markets have been roiled this year by signs of a hawkish tilt in monetary policy, red-hot inflation and the economic impact from the war in Ukraine, while bond markets have also seen a record rout on fears of higher rates.

Goldman strategists said that while their economists do see recession risks as above average this year, they expect the downturn would likely be mild “as the economy lacks major financial imbalances and labor markets remain strong.”

Meena Lakdawala-Flynn, co-head of global private wealth management at Goldman, said on Thursday that the probability of a U.S. recession has increased in 2023.

Still, with equity markets already recouping much of their losses from earlier this year, the risk of another slump has increased, they note, especially if macroeconomic data or second-quarter earnings were to come in weaker than expected.

“Instead of timing the market, investors can create more robust multi-asset portfolios by adding safe assets,” the strategists said. “We like U.S. 2-year bonds, gold, U.S. dollar and possibly Yen later on.”

