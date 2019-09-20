(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Friday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to take you through to the weekend:

Global investors are urging central bankers further and further down the monetary stimulus road, but they can’t drag them all the way

Mario Draghi’s stimulus package buys some time for his incoming successor, Christine Lagarde, to settle in to her new role as European Central Bank president, says one of her future colleagues

If the U.K. wants to replace Bank of England Governor Mark Carney with another international figure, one outside-the-box pick would be this former Federal Reserve policy maker

Central bankers just don’t seem to be getting along. Fed officials are divided by the most since 2016, while a split over stimulus within the ECB has become more public St. Louis Fed President James Bullard has explained his reasons for dissent

Intensifying trade conflicts have sent global growth momentum tumbling toward lows last seen during the financial crisis, the OECD said in its latest outlook

Japan’s key gauge of inflation dropped to the lowest level since 2017, the latest indication of the difficulties faced by the Bank of Japan in generating price growth When it comes to Japan’s economy though, there’s actually two of them

Leading indicators of China’s trade performance are pointing to a bad situation becoming worse

India’s central bank Governor Shaktikanta Das said there’s room for interest-rate cuts to spur economic growth given stable and below-target inflation Meanwhile, the government has finally taken note of the severe slump in the economy and their decision to slash corporate tax rates is a clear positive for growth, writes Abhishek Gupta



