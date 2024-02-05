There's no reason for the Fed to be talking about easing any time soon: economist

Wall Street traders sent both stocks and bonds down, following stronger-than-estimated economic data and signals that the Federal Reserve isn’t ready to call victory over inflation just yet.

Treasuries came under renewed pressure on Monday, with 10-year yields climbing 14 basis points to 4.16 per cent. Fed swaps almost wiped out the odds of a March interest-rate move, and the chances of a May cut have also been reduced. The dollar was on track for its strongest since November. The S&P 500 fell after closing at a record on Friday. The Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey on Bank Lending Practices — known as SLOOS — showed tighter standards, weaker demand.

In another sign that the world’s largest economy remains on solid footing, the US service sector expanded by the most in four months. The Institute for Supply Management’s overall gauge of services increased to 53.4 — remaining above the 50 level that indicates expansion. What really got investors’ attention was the fact that a metric of prices paid for materials surged — showing that costs are rising at a faster pace.

The news hit the market on a day when investors were already digesting cautious views from Fed speakers, with Jerome Powell telling CBS’s 60 Minutes that policymakers will likely wait beyond March to cut rates. Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said officials have time to gauge incoming data before easing while his Chicago counterpart Austan Goolsbee reiterated he’d like to see more of the favorable inflation data.

To Thierry Wizman at Macquarie, the shift in the market’s assessment of when the Fed will begin to cut rates seems valid.

“We had always thought that June was the likelier month for a cut in view of the Fed’s prudence,” Wizman noted. “What does worry us, though, is whether the ongoing strength of the US job market in January means that the US consumer will stay strong, thereby undoing the disinflationary trend, and extending tight monetary policy more indefinitely.”

“Price increases resulting from service providers passing their own higher (labor) costs onto consumers will remain a risk to inflation’s downward trend in the coming months,” said Kurt Rankin at PNC. “Services industries are still less prone to automation as a substitute for labor costs as compared to manufacturing and other heavy industry sectors.”

Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial says the big uptick in prices paid mostly reflected the increase in shipping costs. Investors should expect prices to revert if conditions in the Red Sea improve, he added.

The world’s major central banks mustn’t drop their guard in the fight against inflation as it’s too soon to say if sharp interest rate increases have contained underlying price pressures, the OECD said. Meantime, the latest Bloomberg Markets Live Pulse survey showed American shoppers won’t be deterred by mounting credit-card bills or the recent ripple of layoffs. More than half of 463 respondents said spending will stay strong or get even stronger in 2024.

“The ongoing strength of the US economy relative to most of its G-10 peers is one of the key reasons why we have held a counter consensus bullish view on the USD since September 2023,” said Dominic Bunning at HSBC. “The strength of activity data will, in our view, make it hard for the Fed to have confidence that inflation is fully tamed. As such, we see rate pricing in the US being more prone to upside than downside for now.”

Bill Gross said he’s betting that part of the interest-rate curve will return to a more normal pattern, eliminating the inversion that’s persisted even after the Fed stopped raising interest rates. The one-time king of the bond world said on social media X that he’s buying September 2024 contracts tied to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate and selling the September 2025 one.

With the S&P 500 coming off its best stretch in nearly four decades, the road gets tougher for investors as the calendar flipped to February. It’s the third-worst month for the gauge in the past 30 years, behind September and August, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

After a torrid rally of almost 20 per cent since October that took the S&P 500 to its first records in two years, there’s ample reason for concern: Artificial-intelligence hype came in for a reality check with the latest batch of big-tech earnings; fevered speculation that the Fed would start easing next month has gone cold; and valuations remain elevated relative to history, evoking memories of the dot-com bubble for some strategists.

“It’s worth asking ourselves, have we priced in a little too much good news, at least in the near term?” said Mark Hackett at Nationwide. “Over the last two years, and especially during election years, this point on the calendar – February through March – tends to take a dip. Coupled with elevated sentiment and positioning, I expect to see a sideways to slightly negative move over the next 6-8 weeks as we get through seasonal choppiness.”

“After that, my longer-term outlook for the year remains positive,” he added.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. found more mistakes with holes drilled in the fuselage of its 737 Max jet, a setback that could further slow deliveries on a critical program already restricted by regulators over quality lapses.

Caterpillar Inc., one of the world’s largest manufacturers of heavy machinery, batted away concerns of a global economic slowdown after reporting higher fourth-quarter sales in its energy and transportation business, which helped it to post profit that topped analysts’ expectations.

The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan has launched an investigation into the accounting practices at Archer-Daniels-Midland Co., according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

McDonald’s Corp.’s sales missed investor expectations in the fourth quarter as growth decelerated, hurt in part by the conflict in the Middle East.

Tyson Foods Inc. posted quarterly earnings that beat even the highest of analysts’ estimates.

Snap Inc. is reducing its workforce by roughly 10 per cent worldwide, joining the chorus of technology companies that have announced fresh rounds of cuts in 2024.

Estée Lauder Cos. said it’s cutting as many as 3,000 positions as part of a restructuring plan to put one of the world’s largest beauty companies back on track.

Key events this week:

Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision, Tuesday

Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday

Germany factory orders, Tuesday

UBS earnings, Tuesday

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Tuesday

Fed’s Loretta Mester and Patrick Harker speak, Tuesday

Germany industrial production, Wednesday

Walt Disney earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Adriana Kugler and Tom Barkin speak, Wednesday

China PPI, CPI, Thursday

US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a Senate banking committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council annual report, Thursday

Pharma CEOs speak at a Senate panel on prescription drug prices, Thursday

ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday

ECB publishes economic bulletin, Thursday

US CPI revisions, Friday

Germany CPI, Friday

President Joe Biden hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3 per cent as of 2:05 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3 per cent

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.0744

The British pound fell 0.7 per cent to $1.2538

The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.52 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2 per cent to $42,678.63

Ether was little changed at $2,299.78

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 14 basis points to 4.16 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.32 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 4.01 per cent

Commodities