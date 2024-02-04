17h ago
Markets today: Bond yields climb as Fed sticks to cautious script
There's no reason for the Fed to be talking about easing any time soon: economist
Treasury yields rose and stocks fell as Federal Reserve officials doubled down on the message that they’re not ready to call victory over inflation just yet.
Bonds came under renewed pressure, with two-year yields heading toward their highest levels in 2024. Fed swaps almost wiped out the odds of a March interest-rate move, and the chances of a May cut have also been reduced. The dollar was on track for its strongest since November, while the S&P 500 lost steam after closing at a record on Friday amid a solid jobs report.
Traders will wade through remarks from a raft of Fed speakers this week after Jerome Powell said policymakers will likely wait beyond March to cut rates in an interview conducted Thursday with CBS’s 60 Minutes that aired Sunday evening. When addressing the risks of a commercial real estate-led banking crisis, he said “it appears to be a manageable problem.” Fed Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said Monday that officials have time to gauge incoming data before cutting borrowing costs.
“There’s still a lot of uncertainty as to how quickly they cut,” said James Rossiter at TD Securities. “It’s a quiet week for data, so we’ll be watching central bankers very closely.”
Corporate Highlights:
- Boeing Co. found more mistakes with holes drilled in the fuselage of its 737 Max jet, a setback that could further slow deliveries on a critical program already restricted by regulators over quality lapses.
- Caterpillar Inc. batted away concerns of a global economic slowdown, with higher fourth-quarter sales in its energy and transportation business helping the global machinery maker post profit that topped analysts’ expectations.
- McDonald’s Corp.’s sales missed investor expectations in the fourth quarter as growth decelerated, hurt in part by the conflict in the Middle East.
- Tyson Foods Inc. posted quarterly earnings that beat even the highest of analysts’ estimates, with improving results from its chicken, pork and prepared food businesses more than offsetting losses at its beef operation.
- Snap Inc. is reducing its workforce by roughly 10 per cent worldwide, joining the chorus of technology companies that have announced a fresh round of cuts since the start of the year.
- Estée Lauder Cos. said it’s cutting as many as 3,000 positions as part of a restructuring plan to put one of the world’s largest beauty companies back on track.
- Novo Nordisk A/S agreed to buy three manufacturing plants for US$11 billion to help it meet surging demand for the obesity drug Wegovy and diabetes shot Ozempic.
- An experimental weight-loss shot from Amgen Inc. appears to keep weight off even after patients stop taking it.
Key events this week:
- Reserve Bank of Australia’s rate decision, Tuesday
- Eurozone retail sales, Tuesday
- Germany factory orders, Tuesday
- UBS earnings, Tuesday
- Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks, Tuesday
- Fed’s Loretta Mester and Patrick Harker speak, Tuesday
- Germany industrial production, Wednesday
- Walt Disney earnings, Wednesday
- Fed’s Adriana Kugler and Tom Barkin speak, Wednesday
- China PPI, CPI, Thursday
- US wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks at a Senate banking committee hearing on the Financial Stability Oversight Council annual report, Thursday
- Pharma CEOs speak at a Senate panel on prescription drug prices, Thursday
- ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks, Thursday
- European Central Bank publishes economic bulletin, Thursday
- US CPI revisions, Friday
- Germany CPI, Friday
- President Joe Biden hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 fell 0.2 per cent as of 9:31 a.m. New York time
- The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent
- The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed
- The MSCI World index fell 0.3 per cent
- Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent
- The euro fell 0.4 per cent to $1.0742
- The British pound fell 0.6 per cent to $1.2557
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 148.48 per dollar
- Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.3 per cent to $43,311.7
- Ether rose 1 per cent to $2,322.25
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 10 basis points to 4.12 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 2.31 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 3.99 per cent
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2 per cent to $72.16 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 1 per cent to $2,018.60 an ounce