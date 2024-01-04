Treasuries extended declines, heading for the biggest weekly retreat since October, fueled by speculation that a resilient labour market may delay interest-rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Stocks sank and the U.S. dollar strengthened for a sixth day.

Traders are waiting for the U.S. nonfarm payroll report, which is expected to show that employers added 175,000 positions last month. While that’s a slower hiring pace than November, it would still reflect economic strength and add to evidence that wagers on easier monetary policy have gone too far.

Swaps traders now see around a 65 per cent chance the Fed will cut rates by the Fed’s March meeting, down from almost fully pricing such a move a week ago.

As a result, investors are backtracking on some of last year’s most popular trades. Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index slid 0.4 per cent on Friday and the index has lost more than three per cent so far this week. The yield on 10-year notes is back above four per cent.

“We are seeing a bit of scaling back,” said Timothy Graf, head of EMEA macro strategy at State Street. “The only thing that can change things dramatically is a super-weak or super-strong NFP number today, an on-consensus print won’t change anything.”

Traders, meanwhile, pared bets on interest-rate cuts from the European Central Bank and Bank of England following key inflation data in the region on Friday. The pace of Euro-zone price growth quickened for the first time since April, in line with expectations, the data showed.

“A tempering of rate cut expectation euphoria will inevitably translate into soggier market performance,” said Charles Hepworth, Investment Director, GAM Investments. “That is what we are seeing so far this year.”

EUROPE SHARES

Europe’s Stoxx 600 benchmark fell around one per cent, on track to end a seven-week run of gains. Remy Cointreau SA and Pernod Ricard SA led a drop in liquor stocks as China launched an anti-dumping investigation into products like brandy from the European Union.

“Equity valuations are largely priced for a very benign macro outcome which makes it tough for the market to move higher from here,” said Wolf von Rotberg, equity strategist at Bank J. Safra Sarasin. “The first half of 2024 may thus be a difficult one for equity markets as downside risks prevail.”

In commodities, oil edged higher, cementing a weekly gain, as simmering tensions in the Middle East and North Africa eclipsed signs of weakening U.S. demand.

Key events this week:

U.S. nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell one per cent as of 11:23 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0914

The Japanese yen fell 0.5 per cent to 145.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.1 per cent to 7.1649 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2655

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3 per cent to $43,888.83

Ether fell 1.3 per cent to $2,247.19

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.04 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.17 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.81 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5 per cent to $77.94 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $2,038.27 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.