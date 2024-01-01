13h ago
Markets today: Nasdaq futures drop 1%, bonds retreat after rally
U.S. stock futures and Treasuries dropped as traders trimmed their bets on interest-rate cuts and speculated that the recent rally has been overdone.
Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq index lost one per cent as shares of Apple Inc. fell in U.S. premarket trading after a downgrade by Barclays Plc. Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds and German bunds added more than five basis points as money markets wagered on fewer than 150 basis points of easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024.
The price of Brent crude surged more than two per cent after Iran dispatched a warship in response to the US Navy’s sinking of three Houthi boats over the weekend. More broadly, traders say there are signs of market exhaustion after a more than US$8 trillion surge in the S&P 500 last year.
“We should expect some type of a consolidation, correction, or pullback — something,” John Roque, technical analyst at 22V Research, wrote in a note.
Key events this week:
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
- U.K. S&P Global U.K. Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday
- Germany unemployment, Wednesday
- U.S. FOMC minutes, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Wednesday
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Wednesday
- China Caixin services PMI, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Thursday
- U.S. initial jobless claims, ADP employment, Thursday
- Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday
- U.S. nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent as of 11:42 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.7 per cent
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell one per cent
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7 per cent
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7 per cent
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent
- The euro fell 0.7 per cent to $1.0972
- The Japanese yen fell 0.7 per cent to 141.85 per dollar
- The offshore yuan fell 0.3 per cent to 7.1465 per dollar
- The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to $1.2663
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose four per cent to $45,364.53
- Ether rose 2.2 per cent to $2,390.56
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.95 per cent
- Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.08 per cent
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 3.66 per cent
Commodities
- Brent crude rose two per cent to $78.59 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,069.87 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.