Reasons why mega tech could see a 'material correction' in 2024

U.S. stock futures and Treasuries dropped as traders trimmed their bets on interest-rate cuts and speculated that the recent rally has been overdone.

Futures on the tech-heavy Nasdaq index lost one per cent as shares of Apple Inc. fell in U.S. premarket trading after a downgrade by Barclays Plc. Yields on 10-year U.S. bonds and German bunds added more than five basis points as money markets wagered on fewer than 150 basis points of easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024.

The price of Brent crude surged more than two per cent after Iran dispatched a warship in response to the US Navy’s sinking of three Houthi boats over the weekend. More broadly, traders say there are signs of market exhaustion after a more than US$8 trillion surge in the S&P 500 last year.

“We should expect some type of a consolidation, correction, or pullback — something,” John Roque, technical analyst at 22V Research, wrote in a note.

Key events this week:

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

U.K. S&P Global U.K. Manufacturing PMI, Tuesday

Germany unemployment, Wednesday

U.S. FOMC minutes, ISM Manufacturing, job openings, light vehicle sales, Wednesday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Wednesday

China Caixin services PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Thursday

U.S. initial jobless claims, ADP employment, Thursday

Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday

U.S. nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday

Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 per cent as of 11:42 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7 per cent

Nasdaq 100 futures fell one per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4 per cent

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7 per cent

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5 per cent

The euro fell 0.7 per cent to $1.0972

The Japanese yen fell 0.7 per cent to 141.85 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.3 per cent to 7.1465 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.5 per cent to $1.2663

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose four per cent to $45,364.53

Ether rose 2.2 per cent to $2,390.56

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.95 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.08 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 12 basis points to 3.66 per cent

Commodities

Brent crude rose two per cent to $78.59 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to $2,069.87 an ounce

